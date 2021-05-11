Anderson expected to start for the Phillies against Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies (18-17, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (13-17, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Chase Anderson (1-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -121, Phillies +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Philadelphia will face off on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 5-7 against opponents from the NL East. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .247 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .308.

The Phillies are 8-10 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has hit 39 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with eight, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with seven home runs and is slugging .517.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 31 hits and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed).