Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (21-15, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-14, first in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -129, Athletics +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Oakland will meet on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 10-9 in home games in 2020. Boston's team on-base percentage of .326 is second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with an OBP of .419.

The Athletics have gone 8-4 away from home. Oakland has hit 46 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Ramon Laureano leads the club with seven, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 20 extra base hits and is batting .338.

Laureano leads the Athletics with 14 extra base hits and is batting .244.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (knee), Aramis Garcia: (illness).