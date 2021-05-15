Urena expected to start for the Tigers against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (18-19, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (13-25, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (2-2, 5.81 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (1-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +113, Cubs -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant and the Cubs will take on the Tigers Saturday.

The Tigers are 8-11 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .217 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .283.

The Cubs are 5-11 on the road. Chicago has a collective .228 this season, led by Kris Bryant with an average of .309.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-2. Jake Arrieta earned his fourth victory and Bryant went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Tarik Skubal took his sixth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman is second on the Tigers with four home runs and is batting .242.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and is batting .309.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Ian Happ: (rib), Austin Romine: (left wrist).