Pacers rout Hornets 144-117 in NBA’s 1st play-in game

Indiana Pacers' Kelan Martin reacts after hitting a shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 144-117. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game Tuesday night.

Led by Sabonis and Doug McDermott, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter, the ninth-seeded Pacers snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak in the postseason. They also moved within one victory of making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

Indiana will visit the loser of Tuesday’s other play-in game, No. 7 Boston against No. 8 Washington, on Thursday.

Charlotte was led by Miles Bridges with 18 points and former Indiana University star Cody Zeller with 17. The Hornets finished the season with six straight losses.