Blue Jays host the Red Sox after Ryu’s solid performance

Boston Red Sox (25-18, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-17, second in the AL East)

Dunedin; Wednesday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (3-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -116, Red Sox -101; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Boston.

The Blue Jays are 8-4 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has hit 57 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 11, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 10-6 against AL East Division teams. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .261 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .342.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-0. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his fourth victory and Randal Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Eduardo Rodriguez took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 32 RBIs and is batting .277.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 22 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Anthony Castro: (forearm), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Rowdy Tellez: (hamstring), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).