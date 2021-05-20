Diamondbacks look to end 4-game slide against Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (25-18, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 12-5 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .342 is second in the league. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .430.

The Diamondbacks are 6-10 against NL West Division opponents. Arizona is slugging .387 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a slugging percentage of .463.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-2. Joe Kelly earned his first victory and Muncy went 2-for-3 with a double for Los Angeles. Joe Mantiply took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .456.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 10 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .208 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).