Quintana scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (26-19, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-25, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Quintana (0-3, 8.53 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +105, Athletics -122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will face off on Friday.

The Angels are 7-11 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Athletics have gone 3-7 against division opponents. Oakland has hit 59 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Ramon Laureano leads them with 10 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .596.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 26 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .205 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (rib).