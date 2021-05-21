Strasburg yields 1 hit in 5 1/3 innings in return for Nats

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night.

Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation. He picked up his first win in a regular-season game since Sept. 26, 2019.

Strasburg allowed only Anthony Santander’s leadoff single in the second. He walked four and struck out four in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Washington scored two runs against Jorge López (1-5) in the fifth. López allowed four straight hits, including back-to-back doubles by Josh Bell (3 hits) and Kyle Schwarber and a run-scoring single by Josh Harrison.

Freddy Galvis hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth against Brad Hand. Trey Mancini had two hits for the Orioles, who have lost 11 of 13 since John Means threw a no-hitter on May 5.

YANKEES 2, WHITE SOX 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as New York — moments after a turning a clutch triple play — beat Chicago.

Chicago put two runners on to open the ninth against closer Aroldis Chapman (3-0). Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit a sharp grounder toward third, where Gio Urshela stepped on the bag and went around the horn to nip Vaughn and suddenly end the inning as first baseman Luke Voit make a long stretch.

Judge singled leading off the bottom half of the ninth against Evan Marshall (0-2). He went to second on Urshela’s single and slid safely across the plate after Torres ripped a sharp single for his fifth career walkoff hit.

Torres homered off Michael Kopech to the short right-field porch in the seventh. Chicago tied it on Nick Madrigal’s check-swing RBI single in the eighth off Jonathan Loaisiga.

TWINS 10, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Max Kepler and rookie Alex Kirilloff drove in two runs apiece in Minnesota’s nine-run fourth inning and the Twins shook off a couple long days of cross-country travel by pounding Cleveland.

The Twins didn’t arrive in Cleveland until 4:30 a.m. after flying back from California following a doubleheader in Anaheim on Thursday.

Randy Dobnak (1-3) was the beneficiary of the Twins’ biggest inning this season and won his first start after being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. Dobnak allowed just three hits in six innings.

Rob Refsnyder homered for Minnesota’s first run.

Triston McKenzie (1-3) helped the weary Twins with four walks in the fourth before he was pulled. Reliever Phil Maton wasn’t much better as Kepler hit a two-run double and Kirilloff singled home a pair as Minnesota opened a 10-run lead.

RED SOX 11, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and Boston beat Philadelphia.

Perez (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits, striking out seven in six innings.

The AL East-leading Red Sox have won three in a row. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games to fall one game under .500.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-4) gave up five runs — four earned — and seven hits, striking out nine in five innings.

Hunter Renfroe had an RBI single in the sixth, expanding Boston's lead to 6-2. Devers hit a two-run shot off Brogdon in the seventh for his 12th homer of the season.

Philadelphia’s Jean Segura crushed a two-run homer in the third.

BRAVES 20, PIRATES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam in the second inning off Tyler Anderson, pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza added another slam in the eighth against position player Wilmer Difo and Atlanta homered seven times in a rout of Pittsburgh.

Austin Riley homered twice for his first multihomer game, and Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson also went deep for the Braves, who became the first team in major league history to have seven or more homers in a game that included two slams, according to STATS.

Acuña had five RBIs and his 14th homer tied the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

Ian Anderson (4-1) gave up six hits in six scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks as the Braves won for the seventh time in his last eight starts.

Tyler Anderson (3-4) gave up nine runs, 10 hits — seven for extra bases — and two walks in five innings.

REDS 9, BREWERS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4 for 4, leading Cincinnati over Milwaukee.

Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer. He got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser (3-5).

Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom. It was Winker’s first three-homer game; he also singled and walked. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year.

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (3-3) battled through five innings. He worked around four walks and a bases-loaded jam in the second but allowed just one run and two hits.