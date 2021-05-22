Westbrook and the Wizards visit Philadelphia to begin playoffs

Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -7.5; over/under is 229.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Washington Wizards in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Philadelphia went 3-0 against Washington during the regular season. The 76ers won the last regular season matchup 127-101 on March 12. Joel Embiid scored 23 points to help lead Philadelphia to the victory and Russell Westbrook totaled 25 points in defeat for Washington.

The 76ers are 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 48-15 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Wizards are 16-26 in conference play. Washington averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 9-24 when outrebounded by opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the 76ers with 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.5 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Westbrook is averaging 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 44.7% shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 127.3 points, 47 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (hand), Ben Simmons: day to day (back), Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).