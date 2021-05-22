Utah opens playoffs against Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Jazz host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Memphis Grizzlies to open the Western Conference first round. Utah went 3-0 against Memphis during the regular season. The Jazz won the last regular season matchup 111-107 on March 31. Mike Conley scored 26 points to lead Utah to the win and Ja Morant recorded 36 points in the loss for Memphis.

The Jazz have gone 28-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 14.2 turnovers and is 36-12 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Grizzlies are 19-23 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fourth in the NBA with 46.5 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Clarkson is second on the Jazz averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.4 points per game while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Valanciunas is averaging 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 46.2% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot).