Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 for 1st victory of season

Chicago Fire midfielder Luka Stojanovic (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP

Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season.

From over 30 yards, Stojanović sent in the free kick with a short bounce. Goalkeeper John McCarthy dove low to the right and attempted to block the shot away, but misjudged and bundled it into the goal.

Miami’s Robbie Robinson left the game due to a leg injury in the 79th minute and Inter Miami (2-3-2), because it had already used all its substitutions, played the rest of the match down a man.

REVOLUTION 3, RED BULLS 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist and Eastern Conference-leading New England beat New York.

Tajon Buchanan and Adam Buksa also scored for the Revolution (4-1-2).

Andrés Reyes scored for New York (2-4-0) and was later sent off with his second yellow card in the 38th minute.

ORLANDO CITY 1, TORONTO FC 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored in the 12th minute and Orlando City beat Toronto FC.

Pedro Gallese made five saves to help Orlando City (3-0-3) extend its season-opening unbeaten streak to a franchise-best six games. It has allowed just two goals and has four shutouts this season.

Toronto dropped to (1-3-2.

TIMBERS 3, GALAXY 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored twice in the second half and Portland beat Los Angeles.

Diego Valeri also scored for Portland (3-3-0). The Galaxy dropped to 4-2-0.

DYNAMO 2, WHITECAPS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Maxi Urruti scored first-half goals and Houston held off Vancouver to improve to 3-2-2.

Déiber Caicedo scored for Vancouver (2-4-1).

REAL SALT LAKE 2, FC DALLAS 2, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Damir Kreilach tied it for Real Salt Lake in 86th minute in thge draw with FC Dallas.

Rubio Rubín also scored for Salt Lake (2-1-2).

Franco Jara and Ryan Hollingshead scored for FC Dallas (1-2-3).

FC CINCINNATI 2, MONTREAL 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gustavo Vallecilla scored in the 86th minute to lift FC Cincinnati past Montreal.

Jurgen Locadia also scored for Cincinnati (1-3-1). Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (2-3-2).