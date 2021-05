Lux slam, pitcher Urías 3 RBIs send Dodgers past Giants 11-5

Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Julio Urías has shared his thoughts on how hard it is to hit at the major league level. He certainly kept the Giants off balance from the mound and did some rare damage in the batter’s box with a pair of key swings.

“That was really fun,” he said.

Gavin Lux launched a grand slam, Urías drove in three runs to help back his pitching gem, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 11-5 on Sunday for their seventh straight win and a weekend sweep of rival San Francisco.

Urías didn't allow a baserunner until Mike Tauchman's one-out infield single in the sixth, then Austin Slater hit a two-run homer one out later as the Giants made things a little interesting after falling behind 11-0.

“It would have been something really incredible to hang your hat on,” Urías said of joining the no-hit crew of 2021.

Urías (7-1) struck out 10 over six stellar innings to beat San Francisco for the first time in 10 career starts and 16 appearances after three no-decisions in 2020. He hit a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the Dodgers’ seven-run third that chased starter Anthony DeSclafani (4-2) after 54 pitches.

With two hits on the day, Urías has already set a career high with four this season. He delivered his third double-digit strikeout game of the year, didn't walk a batter and gave up three hits and two runs in all.

“Julio, he’s a veteran big league pitcher now — and there’s no more project, there’s no more prospect,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Lux hit his second career slam after his first came Tuesday against Arizona. Max Muncy had a full-count homer in the fourth, going deep for a second straight day.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run double in the eighth and Donovan Solano had a sacrifice fly for the Giants, who lost their third straight game following a five-game winning streak.

“We got beat every which way in this series,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “They made more pitches than us, they got more big hits than us, they played better defense, converted more plays into outs than we did.”

DeSclafani, who won his previous two starts, yielded 10 runs — all earned — on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.

He is one of three Giants pitchers since at least 1906 to allow 10 or more earned runs against the Dodgers, joining Jim Barr (10) on July 3, 1977, and Max Lanier (10) on April 19, 1952, according to Sportradar.

“It's certainly frustrating,” DeSclafani said.

PUJOLS' IMPACT

Roberts has noticed his players doing their best to impress veteran slugger Albert Pujols.

The 41-year-old Pujols is making a noticeable impact already in the clubhouse and on the field after just six games in Dodger Blue.

“We got him not only because we expected him to perform on the field but his impact with the guys has been immediate,” Roberts said. "Everyone is on their best behavior when he's around and I say that a little tongue in cheek. The way he prepares each day, his demeanor, guys want to kind of please him because he sets the bar, that’s a Hall of Fame bar. I think the level of play, the focus, which has always been good, Albert has enhanced that.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts was a late scratch with a shoulder issue that came up while taking pregame swings. He should return Tuesday. ... Los Angeles placed reliever Jimmy Nelson on the injured list with forearm inflammation. ... Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was off regardless after pitching three of the previous four days, four of six and earning saves in each of those outings, including his 11th Saturday night. ... CF Cody Bellinger, who hit a home run in his rehab game for Triple-A Oklahoma City as he works back from a bruised left calf, and utilityman Zach McKinstry (strained right oblique) are closer to returning. ... AJ Pollock (strained left hamstring) has been running in recent days and Roberts is hopeful of him rejoining the team early in the week or perhaps getting a short rehab stint.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt got a day off but was available off the bench. ... LHP Scott Kazmir's status in the rotation beyond his start Saturday is unclear as the Giants wait on the health of two other pitchers. RHP Logan Webb, on the injured list with a strained shoulder, played catch Saturday out to 75 feet and was scheduled to throw again Sunday. RHP Aaron Sanchez (right biceps tightness) played catch out to 60 feet Saturday and again Sunday. ... INF Wilmer Flores hit off a tee Saturday, played catch and took grounders and is expected to be activated close to on time as he deals with right hamstring tightness.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants recalled lefty Sam Selman from Triple-A Sacramento as RHP Matt Wisler was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother.

UP NEXT

LHP Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 3.18 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday at Houston opposite RHP Zack Greinke (4-1, 3.77) in a potential interleague pitchers' duel. Kershaw hasn't faced the Astros in the regular season since 2015 but went 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA vs. Houston over three appearances in a 2017 World Series defeat.

The Giants hadn't announced their starter for Tuesday at Arizona following a day off Monday.

This story has been updated to correct that the Dodgers have now won seven straight, not eight.