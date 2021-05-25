Maple Leafs take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-14-7, first in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +148, Maple Leafs -179; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last meeting 2-1.

The Canadiens are 24-21-11 in division play. Montreal is 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 35-14-7 in division games. Toronto has scored 186 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 41.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 28 goals, adding 16 assists and recording 44 points. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

T.J. Brodie leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-23 in 56 games this season. Matthews has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals , 3.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals , 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Eric Staal: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Evans: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: day to day (lower-body), John Tavares: out (head).