Lakers bounce back, top Suns 109-102 to even playoff series

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks to pass the ball as Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) defends during the first quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Anthony Davis scored 34 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a hard-fought 109-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

It was a big bounce-back game for the Lakers, and especially Davis, who struggled in Game 1 and took personal responsibility for the team’s 99-90 loss on Sunday. His 3-pointer with 2:15 left on Tuesday put Los Angeles up 98-92 and ended a late Suns rally.

LeBron James added 23 points and nine assists. Davis made 18 of 21 free throws and added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Game 3 is on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points and made all 17 of his free throws. Deandre Ayton had 22 points, 10 rebounds and shot 11 of 13 from the field.

NETS 130, CELTICS 108

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven 3-pointers, Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Brooklyn routed Boston for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Harris had a career playoff-high 25 points and James Harden added 20 as the Nets unleashed their lethal offense after winning Game 1 largely with defense.

Game 3 is Friday in Boston, where the Nets will attempt to build on their first 2-0 lead in a series since they swept the New York Knicks in the first round in 2004.

This one might be headed toward the same result, with the Celtics unable to do much scoring in Game 1 or stop the Nets from doing tons of it in Game 2.

Marcus Smart scored 19 points and Kemba Walker had 17 for the Celtics. Leading scorer Jayson Tatum had only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting before leaving after just 21 minutes when he was poked in the right eye.