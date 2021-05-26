Evan Longoria powers San Francisco past Arizona

San Francisco Giants pitch hitter Darin Ruf reacts to striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) AP

Evan Longoria had three hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five scoreless innings and San Francisco broke a three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night.

Longoria hit his sixth homer of the season in the third inning for a 6-0 lead off Corbin Martin (0-2) and doubled in a run in the seventh. He also walked and scored twice.

Gausman (5-0) gave up five hits and two walks and allowed only one runner past second base while lowering his ERA to 1.53. He has given up one or fewer runs in nine of his 10 starts this season, including his last seven.

Brandon Crawford had two hits, and his two-out, three-run double in the first inning gave the Giants (29-19) an early 3-0 lead. Crawford has 22 RBIs in 18 May games.

Nick Ahmed had two doubles and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks (18-31), who have lost nine in a row and 18 of their last 21.

Longoria is hitting .391 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 18 games at Chase Field since joining the Giants in 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning after a visit from the Giants' trainer. ... IF Wilmer Flores (hamstring) hit off a tee, played catch and took ground balls Sunday. … RHP Logan Webb (shoulder) played catch at 90 feet Sunday with no issues.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Widener (right groin strain) was placed on the injured list Tuesday and RHP Jon Duplantier was recalled from Triple-A Reno. Duplantier is a candidate to fill Widener’s spot in the starting rotation, manager Torey Lovullo said. … 1B Christian Walker (oblique) has played two games on a rehab assignment at Reno and appears close to returning. … RHP Chris Devenski (arm ligament) is to undergo surgery by Dr. Keith Meister. The extent of the damage has not been determined.

UP NEXT

San Francisco RHP Johnny Cueto (3-1, 3.34 ERA) will oppose Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (2-5, 5.05) in the finale of the two-game series at Chase Field.