Trail Blazers, Nuggets face off with series tied 1-1

Denver Nuggets (47-25, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (42-30, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Portland; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -4; over/under is 228

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Nuggets won the last matchup 128-109. Nikola Jokic scored 38 points to lead Denver to the victory and Damian Lillard recorded 42 points in the loss for Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Portland ranks last in the league scoring 39.3 points per game in the paint.

The Nuggets are 9-3 in division games. Denver ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 49.7 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 14.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 45.1% and averaging 28.8 points. CJ McCollum is averaging 22.5 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jokic has shot 56.6% and is averaging 26.4 points for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.6 points and five rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.0% shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: day to day (hamstring).