Magic Johnson will throw out the first pitch at the Honey Hunter’s inaugural game

Basketball legend Magic Johnson will throw the honorary first pitch at the Gastonia Honey Hunter’s opening day game Thursday, the team announced on social media.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters, who were established in 2020, will begin their first season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball this year.

Johnson, also a business owner, partnered with the team’s owner Brandon Bellamy to provide food and drinks at the baseball park.

“We knew he was going to be visiting us on Opening Day, and of course, he’s an NBA legend and with his affiliation with the Dodgers, we thought it would be great for the community to one, join us, and to throw out the first pitch,” Veronica Jeo, a spokesperson for the Gastonia Honey Hunters, said.

Johnson, who is widely considered one of the top five basketball players to ever play, won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is also part of the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bellamy, a real estate developer and the team owner, is the first and only Black majority owner in professional baseball.