Manoah scheduled to start for Toronto against New York

Toronto Blue Jays (24-23, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (28-20, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (4-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will square off on Thursday.

The Yankees are 11-15 against opponents from the AL East. New York's team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Blue Jays are 9-10 in division matchups. Toronto has hit 71 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 16, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-2. Steven Matz earned his sixth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Corey Kluber registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .560.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and is slugging .674.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .300 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).