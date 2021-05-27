Outdoor viewing party being held for Predators game

An outdoor viewing party for the Nashville Predators game is being held at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the game scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. The Predators are playing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. is hosting the party. Updated information will be available at visitmusiccity.com/predsparties throughout the playoff run.

A large video screen will show the game feed, and food and beverages will be available at the park, the Convention & Visitors Corp. said in a news release. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs.