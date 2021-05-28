Walker scheduled to start as New York hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (24-25, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (24-20, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +127, Braves -147; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Mets Friday.

The Mets are 12-8 against teams from the NL East. New York has slugged .342, last in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .433 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Braves are 11-11 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 80 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 15, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Will Smith earned his first victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Jacob Barnes took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar ranks second on the Mets with four home runs and has 12 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 25 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .200 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), J.D. Davis: (hand), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Taijuan Walker: (back), Kevin Pillar: (face), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: (back), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Pete Alonso: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).