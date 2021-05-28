Buehler scheduled to start for Los Angeles against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (30-20, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.78 ERA, .89 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Giants +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Dodgers Friday.

The Dodgers are 17-5 against NL West teams. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .243 batting average, Max Muncy leads the team with an average of .284.

The Giants are 13-11 in division matchups. San Francisco has slugged .406, good for fourth in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .603 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Victor Gonzalez recorded his second victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Alex Wood registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .442.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .465.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .232 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Giants: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique).