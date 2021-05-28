Yankees’ Urshela awarded walk after only 3 balls vs Tigers

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela stands on first alongside first base coach Reggie Willits, right, after drawing a walk against Texas Rangers relief pitcher Josh Sborz in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Gio Urshela of the New York Yankees was the beneficiary of an apparent mix-up over the count Friday night, drawing a walk after only three balls.

Urshela came to the plate in the sixth inning against Detroit. After he fouled off several 2-2 pitches, the next offering from Kyle Funkhouser was way outside and went to the backstop. Urshela tossed his bat aside and headed to first. Nobody from the Tigers appeared to argue.

The Yankees did not end up scoring in the inning. Vic Carapazza was the plate umpire.

Issues like this do come up from time to time. During last year's playoffs, Miami's Pablo López threw four balls to Atlanta’s Adam Duvall, but Duvall wasn’t awarded first.