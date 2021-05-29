Hambry, Wilson send Aces past Fever in blowout win

Dearica Hamby scored 25 points and Chelsea Gray scored 19 with 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 113-77 on Friday night.

A’ja Wilson scored 23 points, Riquna Williams 18, Liz Cambage 12 and Jackie Young 10 for Las Vegas. The Aces' 113 points tops the previous franchise record of 108 reached on June 18, 2010 when they were in San Antonio playing as the Silver Stars.

Kelsey Mitchell's opening basket of the game marked Indiana's only lead of the night. Ji-Su Park's short bucket made it 21-9 in favor of Las Vegas (4-2) and the Aces ended the first quarter ahead 30-13.

Up 59-47 at halftime, the Aces tightened their defense and held Indiana to 11 points in the third quarter after surrendering 34 in the second quarter.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 17 for the Fever (1-6), Teaira McCowan scored 13 with 10 rebounds, Kelsey Mitchell scored 13 and Victoria Vivians 12.