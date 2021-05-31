Castellanos takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-28, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (4-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos is riding a 16-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

The Reds are 11-13 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .245 batting average, Castellanos leads the team with an average of .359.

The Phillies are 10-18 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits and is batting .359.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 52 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).