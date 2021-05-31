Gilbert scheduled to start for Seattle against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (31-24, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (27-27, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-0, 1.53 ERA, .91 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-2, 7.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will play on Monday.

The Mariners are 12-8 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .281 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .346.

The Athletics are 8-12 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 13, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. James Kaprielian notched his second victory and Olson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Robert Dugger took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 28 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Olson leads the Athletics with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (groin).