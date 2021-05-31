Cueto scheduled to start for San Francisco against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (24-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-20, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-5, 6.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will square off on Monday.

The Giants are 14-7 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .413, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a .613 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Angels are 11-15 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 66 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is batting .222.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 40 RBIs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (hip), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).