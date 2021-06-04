Yarbrough throws complete game as Rays beat Yankees 9-2

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, left, congratulates Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, center, with an embrace after Yarbrough pitched a complete baseball game in the Rays 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Ryan Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay’s first complete game in more than five years, and the Rays beat the New York Yankees 9-2 on Thursday.

Austin Meadows homered off Gerrit Cole and drove in five runs for Tampa Bay. Yarbrough (3-3) hadn’t won a start since Aug. 11, 2019, when he threw a career-high 8 2/3 innings in a 1-0 win over Seattle.

The AL East-leading Rays salvaged a four-game split, improving to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season.

New York fell 4 1/2 games back of Tampa Bay. It has dropped seven of 10 entering a weekend series against the rival Red Sox.

Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar homered for the Yankees. Cole (6-3) matched a season worst by allowing five runs in five innings.

Tampa Bay had not thrown a complete game since Matt Andriese’s two-hit shutout of Oakland on May 14, 2016, a major league-record streak of 731 games.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning.

Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked five. with five walks and five strikeouts.

Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games with his 10th homer this season. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington.

Josh Tomlin (3-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (3-5) permitted four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 11, RANGERS 6

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and Colorado beat Texas to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.

Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Gomber (4-5) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none. Garrett Hampson tied a career high with four of Colorado’s 16 hits.

Khris Davis and Jose Trevino homered for Texas. Mike Foltynewicz (1-6) gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada and Jake Lamb homered for the White Sox, and Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa closed in on John McGraw for second on baseball’s career wins list.

Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson also went deep for AL Central-leading Chicago. Lance Lynn (7-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball, and Liam Hendriks got three outs for his American League-leading 14th save.

La Russa picked up career victory No. 2,762 to move within one of McGraw, and the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit. Casey Mize (3-4) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.

BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that helped power Milwaukee to the victory.

Jackie Bradley Jr., Luis Urías and Avisaíl García also connected for the Brewers. Urías’ homer was his second in as many games and came on his 24th birthday.

Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for Arizona, which left 14 men on base. Jon Duplantier (0-1) allowed five runs in four innings.

Brent Suter (6-3) got the win, and Josh Hader got three outs for his 13th save.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati, and Vladimir Gutiérrez earned his first career win.

Gutiérrez (1-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball, settling down nicely after a shaky start. Lucas Sims got six outs for his fourth save.

St. Louis got two in the first on RBI singles by Tyler O’Neill and Yadier Molina. O’Neill extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games.

But Cincinnati went ahead to stay on Winker’s 14th homer in the second, a drive to right against Adam Wainwright (3-5).

Winker finished with three hits, and Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a first-inning single.

Wainwright (3-5) permitted three runs and eight hits in seven innings. He hit a career-high three batters, including Tyler Naquin with the bases loaded in the first inning.

RED SOX 5, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and Boston avoided a four-game sweep.

Christian Arroyo hit his first homer of the season for the Red Sox, a three-run drive in the second. Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double in the seventh.

Pérez (4-2) yielded six hits and struck out four in his fourth straight win.

Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (0-3) labored through three innings in his second start after missing a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks.

Yuli Gurriel hit his eighth homer for the Astros in the ninth.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multihomer games, and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when center fielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball.

Pérez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ. Pérez has 14 home runs this season and joined Ed Kirkpatrick in 1969, Darrell Porter in 1977 and Mike Sweeney as the only Royals with multiple homers in consecutive games.

Josh Donaldson homered twice for Minnesota, and Jorge Polanco also had three hits. Hansel Robles (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Jacob Junis (2-3) pitched an inning for the win. Scott Barlow got six outs for his second save this season.

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting Pittsburgh to the victory.

Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro (2-3), sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.

Reynolds also homered for the Pirates, who stopped a three-game slide. Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, fresh off the injured list, had two hits.

Kyle Crick (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Richard Rodriguez worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his seventh save.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez was activated from the IL after missing two months with a strained right biceps, and then he got hurt again. Hernandez strained his right quadriceps while running the bases in the sixth inning.