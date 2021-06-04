Crawford’s 3-run HR propels Giants past Cubs 7-2

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez (9) makes the catch of a popup off the bat of San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. during the first inning of game, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) AP

Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs, Anthony DeSclafani pitched six solid innings and hit an RBI double, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2 on Thursday night.

Buster Posey and Alex Dickerson added two hits apiece to help the Giants win the opener of a four-game series between two of the hottest teams in the National League.

San Francisco has won seven of nine to improve to an NL-best 35-21.

Joc Pederson hit his fifth home run for the Cubs, who had won nine of 10 before losing in their first trip to the West Coast since 2019.

Crawford had an RBI single off starter Zach Davies in the second, then broke a 2-all tie with a three-run shot on a 3-0 pitch from reliever Rex Brothers in the fifth. Posey singled and Wilmer Flores walked before Crawford’s sixth go-ahead home run this season.

“In that at-bat I was just looking for a good pitch to hit,” Crawford said. “We had the go-ahead run at second base against a hard-throwing lefty. It was three sliders in a row and then a fastball over the plate.”

A three-time Gold Glove winner at shortstop, Crawford also made a handful of defensive gems, including a barehand grab on Kris Bryant’s roller in the third.

“It was an off-the-charts game for Craw,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He knew he was going to get a fastball from Brothers and he was ready for it. The ball wasn’t carrying tonight and that ball was hit very well.”

DeSclafani (5-2) allowed four hits and two runs with four strikeouts for his first win at home since April 26. He left after striking out the side in the sixth including Pederson, who was booed loudly by the Oracle Park crowd after repeatedly stepping out of the box.

“He’s for sure given me a tough time throughout my career,” DeSclafani said. “I was just trying to make him hit my pitch. If I was going to get beat that at-bat, it was not going to be with the heater.”

Jarlin García retired six batters and Zack Littell set down three to complete the five-hitter.

Pederson’s fourth career home run off DeSclafani landed in McCovey Cove and put Chicago ahead 2-1 in the third.

“He’s pretty comfortable on the West Coast. He’s been out here a while,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Really nice swing, loud off the bat. He had some really good at-bats overall.”

DeSclafani tied it in the fourth with a double that sailed over Bryant in right field and one-hopped the wall. It came after a two-out fielding error by shortstop Javier Báez.

Davies (2-3) lost for the first time since April 16, allowing eight hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Ross is pleased with progress made by OF Jason Heyward (left hamstring) and OF Jake Marisnick (right hamstring) during their rehab assignments at Triple-A Iowa, but did not say when either will be activated from the injured list.

Giants: 3B Wilmer Flores left after five innings with hamstring tightness. … OF Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day IL with a right thumb sprain, an injury that occurred Wednesday when Yastrzemski crashed into the right-field wall at Oracle Park attempting to make a catch. RHP Logan Webb (right shoulder strain) was also placed on the IL in a move that is retroactive to May 31. … RHP Nick Tropeano and INF/OF Jason Vosler were called up from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Arrieta (5-5, 4.41 ERA) pitches for the Cubs on Friday having lost four of his previous six starts. Arrieta has allowed a home run in each of his last three visits to Oracle Park. The Giants had not announced a starter.