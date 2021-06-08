Pirates, streaking Frazier set for matchup against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-25, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-35, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (4-0, 2.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +163, Dodgers -189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh's Frazier puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.

The Pirates are 13-16 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .349, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .490 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Dodgers are 15-15 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.26. Trevor Bauer leads the team with a 2.41 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .490.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (covd-19), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).