US defender Mark McKenzie targeted with online racial abuse

United States defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

“The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from ‘supporters’ and ‘non supporters’ just ain’t it,” McKenzie, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Stories late Monday.

The posting included an example of the abuse.

The 22-year-old McKenzie, who plays for Genk in Belgium, had a giveaway Sunday night that led to Jesús Corona's goal for Mexico after only 63 seconds and was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute. Ethan Horvath then saved the penalty to preserve the win.

McKenzie joined Genk from the MLS' Philadelphia Union in January.

Sunday's match in Denver was paused for about three minutes in second-half stoppage time because of discriminatory fan chants.

