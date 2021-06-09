Miami hosts Colorado following Lopez’s strong performance

Colorado Rockies (24-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (26-34, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Pablo Lopez. Lopez went eight innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Colorado.

The Marlins are 13-12 on their home turf. Miami's lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads them with 12 homers.

The Rockies are 4-23 in road games. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .243 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the club with an average of .329.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-2. Pablo Lopez earned his second victory and Corey Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Miami. Antonio Senzatela took his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 46 RBIs and is batting .270.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 13 home runs and is batting .252.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .241 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb).