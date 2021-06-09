Walker expected to start for the Mets against Orioles

New York Mets (29-24, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-38, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.62 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +123, Mets -143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York will face off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 11-20 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Mets are 14-19 in road games. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.23, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.41.

The Orioles won the last meeting 10-3. Bruce Zimmermann notched his fourth victory and Maikel Franco went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. David Peterson registered his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .541.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with nine home runs and is slugging .471.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .290 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).