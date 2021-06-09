Sports
Smoke screen? Lazio hints at Sarri appointment as coach
Lazio appeared to name Maurizio Sarri as its new coach on Wednesday, when the Italian club strongly hinted at the appointment with a series of cryptic posts on social media.
Lazio first put simply an emoji of a cigarette and then wrote in Italian “who has a light?” It then posted a collage of pictures including a bank and a hand holding a cigarette.
Sarri, who is a notorious smoker, is a former banker.
Italian media reported that the former Juventus coach signed a two-year contract at Lazio.
The 62-year-old Sarri replaces Simone Inzaghi, who left Lazio last week after five years to take charge of newly crowned Serie A champion Inter Milan following Antonio Conte’s departure.
Sarri has been out of a job since being fired from Juventus last year despite leading the Bianconeri to a ninth successive title in his one season in charge. He has also coached Chelsea and Napoli.
