Ingebrigtsen breaks 21-year-old European record in Florence

The Associated Press

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates winning the men's 5000 meters event at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Florence, Italy, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)
FLORENCE, Italy

Norwegian youngster Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke a 21-year-old European record as he won the 5,000 meters at the Diamond League meeting at Florence on Thursday.

Ingebrigtsen posted a time of 12 minutes, 48.45 seconds to surpass the European mark of 12:49.71 set by Mohammed Mourhit of Belgium in 2000.

It was also a personal best for the 20-year-old Norwegian — who had never run the distance in under 13 minutes — as well as the world leading time this year. There is just over a month until the Tokyo Olympics.

“Today it was like winning a gold medal. It is pretty crazy,” Ingebrigtsen said. "I was expecting a PB, because it has been two years since my last PB. I was most likely to run under 13 minutes, but this European record is incredible.

“Now I have to be able to win a medal, too. If I am able to win against the best runners, then I can also win at the Olympics. I am always excited to race. I did not expect this time and this record.”

World-record holder Joshua Cheptege finished sixth, six seconds behind Ingebrigtsen.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands came within half a second of a world record in the women’s 1,500. Her meeting record of 3:53.63 saw her beat Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, despite the Kenyan running a personal best and national record.

Dina Asher-Smith also set a Golden Gala meet record in the 200. The world champion’s time of 22.06 was just 0.03 off Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s world-leading mark this year.

Jamaica’s Omar McLeod set a world lead and meet record of 13.01 in the men’s 110 hurdles, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico clocked 12.38 to surpass the women’s 100 hurdles meet record that had stood since 1980.

