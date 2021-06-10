Charles passes Leslie on double-double list, Mystics win

Tina Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds to pass Lisa Leslie for second on the WNBA's double-double list, helping the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-71 on Thursday night.

Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, has 158th double-doubles — one more than former Los Angeles star Leslie. Minnesota forward Sylvia Fowles is the leader with 169.

Ariel Atkins scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half, Theresa Plaisance added 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Myisha Hines-Allen scored 10 points for Washington (4-5). Atkins was 7 of 10 from the field, but the rest of her teammates combined to shoot 23 for 61 (37.7%).

Washington held Los Angeles to 32.8% shooting and outrebounded the Sparks 43-31.

Te’a Cooper scored 11 points and Brittney Sykes added 10 for Los Angeles (4-4). Kristi Toliver faced her former team for the first time this season and scored three points in 24 minutes.