Urena expected to start as Tigers host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (39-24, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +156, White Sox -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 11-22 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has slugged .376 this season. Daz Cameron leads the team with a mark of .800.

The White Sox are 22-12 against AL Central Division teams. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .337 is second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .406.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Liam Hendriks secured his third victory and Adam Engel went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Jose Cisnero took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is slugging .438.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 48 RBIs and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).