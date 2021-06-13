Tatis’ tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP

Starving for a clutch hit, the San Diego Padres got two in a row from precisely the guys you'd expect.

Can't hold down Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado forever.

Tatis hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Machado followed with a home run as San Diego's high-priced superstars powered the Padres past the New York Mets 7-3 on Sunday to stop a four-game slide.

“There were a lot of big moments," manager Jayce Tingler said. “Obviously we’ve been fighting, scrapping, clawing and struggling at the same time.”

Tommy Pham launched a leadoff homer and Chris Paddack (3-5) struck out a season-high nine over six strong innings to help San Diego prevent a weekend sweep despite grounding into four double plays.

“One of his best starts. He was really efficient with his pitches,” Tingler said.

Shut down by New York's stingy staff in the first two games of the series and struggling mightily with runners in scoring position lately, the Padres finally broke through against the Mets' bullpen.

San Diego drew three walks in the seventh from a tiring Jeurys Familia (2-1), who had pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar down 1-2 before losing him with two outs. Familia then walked Pham on four straight balls, forcing in the tying run, and was pulled after throwing 41 pitches over 1 2/3 innings.

“He's gotten a lot of big outs in his career. We felt like he could come out of there,” said Mets manager Luis Rojas, who was operating short-handed down several relievers in a taxed bullpen, plus two players on the bench who were unavailable. “It was a tough one.”

Jacob Barnes wanted a borderline 1-1 pitch to Tatis but didn't get it, and the $341 million slugger sent the next one a projected 444 feet to left field for his third career slam and second this season.

“It was huge. It was a great inning from the entire offense,” Tatis said.

It was the 19th homer of the year in 49 games for the 22-year-old Tatis, who also went deep in a 4-1 loss Saturday. He began the day tied with Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the National League lead.

Tatis matched Harmon Killebrew in 1959 and Cody Bellinger in 2017 for the most home runs in the first 49 games by a player 22 or younger.

“He's an unbelievable player. He's got all the tools,” Rojas said. “He showed everything, right? ... This kid can beat you in different ways. Special player.”

Machado, the Padres' $300 million third baseman, connected for his ninth of the season to make it 7-2.

“It was awesome. I was on the rail just fired up,” Paddack said.

San Diego had dropped 10 of 13 overall. The Padres have gone 14 games without getting multiple hits with runners in scoring position, a club record.

Paddack gave up six hits and walked none in his first win since May 21. José Peraza put the Mets ahead 2-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

“Basically, I just wanted to attack these hitters,” Paddack said. “We were on a four-game losing streak. I wanted to be that guy that stops it and get us in the win column.”

New York starter Joey Lucchesi allowed one run and struck out six against his former team in a season-high five innings.

The Mets fell to 17-6 at Citi Field and permitted more than three runs for the first time in 12 home games.

LOOK OUT!

Pete Alonso was hit on the bill of his helmet by a 94 mph fastball from Padres reliever Emilio Pagán in the eighth, sending the headgear flying and leaving Pagán with his hands on his head. Alonso, however, popped right up and appeared to be fine. He went to first base and stayed in the game.

NOBODY LEFT

Mets reliever Robert Gsellman struck out as a pinch-hitter against closer Mark Melancon to end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom remains on track to make his next scheduled start Wednesday, Rojas said. The two-time Cy Young Award winner left Friday's outing with right flexor tendinitis, but an MRI came back clean. ... 2B Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring) went 0 for 2 with High-A Brooklyn in his first rehab game. He played five innings at second base. ... RF Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring) looked really good running the bases at about 95-100% on Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week, Rojas said. ... OF Billy McKinney (sore right knee) sat out for the second consecutive game but is expected to start Monday night, Rojas said before the game. ... RHP Miguel Castro developed his stiff neck sleeping on the plane. Castro wasn't available but is feeling better, according to Rojas. “I don't think it's going to be that long,” he said. ... RHP Dellin Betances, on the 60-day injured list since April 8 with a right shoulder impingement, began a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie. He had two strikeouts and a walk in a hitless inning of relief. ... 3B Jonathan Villar did not start because he was dealing with a family matter, Rojas said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 3.52 ERA) starts Monday night in Colorado as prized rookie LHP Ryan Weathers (3-2, 2.44) moves to the bullpen. “It's not necessarily permanent,” Tingler said. “I think it's best for the team right now. ... He's going to help us out here for this series.”

San Diego is 5-1 against the NL West rival Rockies this season, including 2-1 at Coors Field. LHP Austin Gomber (5-5, 3.95) goes for the Rockies.

Mets: Struggling LHP David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA) pitches Monday night against Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97) when the Chicago Cubs arrive for a four-game series at Citi Field.