Laney scores 23, Liberty beat Mercury 85-83

Betnijah Laney had 23 points and 10 assists, and the New York Liberty held on to beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-83 on Sunday.

The Liberty (6-4) never trailed after taking a 12-11 lead in the first quarter and led by 16 in the first half. The Mercury (5-6) tied it at 51 and 72 and had a chance to tie or go ahead on the final play.

Phoenix’s Skylar Diggins-Smith rebounded Laney’s missed 3-point attempt with six seconds left and tried to take it the length of the court. But, as she crossed the 3-point arc, she lost control of her dribble and the Liberty’s Rebecca Allen scooped it away to secure the win.

Jazmine Jones scored 14 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Liberty. Sami Whitcomb added 14 points and Kylee Shook scored 10.

Brittney Griner had a season-high 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Mercury. Diggins-Smith added 25 points.

The Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu was a late scratch due to an ankle tendonitis.