Diamondbacks take 10-game slide into matchup with Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-46, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-25, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (2-3, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (5-3, 3.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -203, Diamondbacks +183; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games.

The Giants are 16-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 91 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads them with 14, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 6-16 against the rest of their division. Arizona has hit 64 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 15, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Nick Tropeano secured his first victory and Austin Slater went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Alex Young took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 14 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 24 extra base hits and is batting .240.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 0-10, .215 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).