Indians extend Orioles’ road woes, win 4-3

Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario, left, gets Baltimore Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson at second base in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Rosario was able to make the throw to get Orioles' Cedric Mullins at first base for a double play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night.

Ramírez drove in a run off Dean Kremer (0-6) in the first inning when Baltimore left fielder DJ Stewart slipped in the wet grass going after a routine fly. Ramirez added an RBI double in the sixth after Orioles second baseman Stevie Wilkerson dropped his foul pop, giving him another try.

Indians rookie reliever Nick Sandlin (1-0) picked up his first career win by striking out three of the five batters he faced. Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 2

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber continued his dominance at hitter-friendly Coors Field with eight shutout innings, and Colorado held on to beat scuffling San Diego.

Gomber (6-5) improved to 3-1 at home, where he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings.

Gomber held the Padres to three hits and didn’t walk a batter.

San Diego has lost 10 of its last 14 and has scored just nine runs in its last seven losses. Dinelson Lamet (1-2) took the loss.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer in the Padres ninth off Daniel Bard. But he then retired Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. to earn his ninth save.

METS 5, CUBS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six innings for his first win in two months, and New York beat Chicago at home for the first time in exactly four years.

Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago’s five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018.

Peterson (2-5) allowed just a third-inning single to Eric Sogard — then picked him off second to end the inning — and a leadoff walk in the sixth to Sergio Alcantara. Edwin Diaz earned his 13th save by striking out the side in a perfect ninth.

Jake Arrieta (5-7) allowed four runs in five innings.

RED SOX 2, BLUE JAYS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to tie it in the top half, and Boston beat Toronto.

Matt Barnes (3-1) was two strikes away from finishing off a combined three-hit shutout when Guerrero homered 451 feet onto Lansdowne Street to tie the game. It was his major league-leading 22nd home run of the season.

But Alex Verdugo, who drove in Boston’s first run, and J.D. Martinez singled off Rafael Dolis (1-3) to lead off the bottom of the ninth. One out later, Devers banged one off the wall in left-center.

Nathan Eovaldi took a one-hitter into the seventh. He held the Blue Jays to three hits and a walk in all, while striking out four in 6 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs as Washington beat Pittsburgh.

Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games.

Schwarber’s homer was his fourth in three days. The Nationals moved him to the leadoff spot Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader. He led off that game with a home run, hit two more on Sunday and launched the go-ahead shot this time against reliever Clay Holmes (2-2).

Kyle Finnegan (3-2) struck out two in a hitless inning. Brad Hand pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 14 tries.