Sandoval scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Detroit

Detroit Tigers (29-41, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-35, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (0-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -213, Tigers +179; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Robbie Grossman and the Tigers will take on the Angels Saturday.

The Angels are 20-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 93 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 21, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Tigers are 14-22 on the road. Detroit has hit 75 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 12, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 11-3. Alex Cobb secured his fifth victory and Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Jose Urena registered his seventh loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Walsh leads the Angels with 69 hits and has 48 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .452.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (triceps), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Alex Lange: (right shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (left arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder).