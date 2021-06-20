Dodgers’ Buehler through 6 no-hit innings vs D-backs

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Walker Buehler has pitched six hitless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old right-hander has walked two and hit a batter while striking out eight. He's thrown 87 pitches, creeping up on his season high of 105.

There have already been six no-hitters this season, and a seventh would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Buehler would join San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 9), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati's Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.

The Dodgers' last no-hitter was May 4, 2018, when four pitchers combined on a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres. Buehler started that game but was pulled after throwing 93 pitches.

Buehler is unbeaten in his past 22 starts. He's 6-0 this season and entered with a 2.38 ERA.

Arizona has lost a franchise-record 15 straight and dropped 38 of its past 43 games. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-51, and they set a major-league record with their 23rd straight road loss Thursday.