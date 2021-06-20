Walker expected to start for the Mets against Nationals

New York Mets (36-28, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (32-36, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-5, 5.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +109, Mets -126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Nationals are 11-14 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .313.

The Mets are 14-10 against the rest of their division. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.14, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.35.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-2. Jon Lester recorded his first victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Washington. Robert Gsellman took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Nationals with 15 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 10 home runs and is slugging .443.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .245 batting average, 1.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mets: 6-4, .199 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (groin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).