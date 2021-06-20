Minor scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (43-28, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-38, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (5-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +124, Red Sox -143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Royals are 17-19 in home games in 2020. Kansas City's lineup has 68 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 18 homers.

The Red Sox are 23-11 in road games. Boston's team on-base percentage of .315 is tenth in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an OBP of .380.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Martin Perez notched his fifth victory and Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Brad Keller registered his seventh loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 18 home runs and is batting .290.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .565.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .242 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .264 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (rib).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).