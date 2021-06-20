NZ reaches 36-0 after India dismissed for 217 in WTC final

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) AP

New Zealand's openers kept India at bay under testing batting conditions after Kyle Jamieson grabbed a five-wicket haul in an exceptional display of swing bowling in the world test championship final on Sunday.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway guided the Black Caps' first innings to 36-0 off 21 overs at tea on the third day at the Rose Bowl. New Zealand still trails by 181 runs after India fell to an all-out pace attack for 217 after resuming the day on 146-3.

Conway, who scored a test century on debut against England earlier this month at Lord’s, was not out on 18 runs off 56 balls. Latham, occasionally troubled by short-pitched balls from Mohammed Shami, was unbeaten on 17 off 70.

Earlier, Jamiesen (5-31) struck at the start of each of the first two sessions as India lost its last seven wickets for 68 runs before getting bowled out 30 minutes after lunch.

Jamieson got the key wickets of Virat Kohli (44) and Rishabh Pant (4) during a six-over opening spell with the old ball.

The tall fast bowler returned after lunch and with the second new ball removed both Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah off successive deliveries to cap a brilliant 22 overs of swing bowling.

Trent Boult (2-47) wrapped up the innings when Ravindra Jadeja (15) gloved a leg side catch to diving wicketkeeper BJ Watling as the sun briefly came out after inclement weather had disrupted the inaugural WTC final.

After the first day’s play was washed out due to rain and only 64.4 overs were possible on the second day, there was also a delay of 30 minutes on the third morning due to a wet outfield.

Kohli couldn’t add to his overnight score as Jamieson consistently challenged the India skipper with full-pitched deliveries before trapping him leg before wicket with late seam movement.

Kohli went for a television referral, but the replays clearly suggested the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Pant, known for his aggressive batting, struggled to negotiate the seam and swing of the New Zealand bowlers before playing a reckless drive off a wayward delivery from Jamieson, offering a straightforward catch in the slips.

Neil Wagner (2-40) brilliantly set up Ajinkya Rahane (49) when the India vice-captain half-heartedly pulled a short-pitched ball straight into the hands of Tom Latham at square leg.

Rahane missed out on his half century and hit five boundaries.

New Zealand’s decision to take the second new ball half an hour before lunch paid off when Southee had Ravichandran Ashwin (22) caught by Latham in the slips.

The Black Caps’ only blemish in an otherwise dominant third day’s play came when Southee dropped a sitter in the third slip from Jadeja, before the left-hander was caught down the leg side after the break.