Indians RHP Aaron Civale exits with finger injury

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale left Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs with an injured middle finger on his pitching hand.

Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two out in the fifth inning when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. The trainer examined Civale's right hand before the pitcher was removed.

Bryan Shaw came in and retired Sogard on his first pitch, stranding a runner at third and preserving Cleveland's 3-0 lead.

The loss of Civale would be a big blow for Cleveland, which is playing without ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries. Civale was 10-2 with a 3.48 ERA coming into the game.