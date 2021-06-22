Snell scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-28, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (43-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (2-3, 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Padres are 18-14 against NL West teams. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .316 is eighth in the MLB. Tommy Pham leads the team with an OBP of .376.

The Dodgers are 20-9 against division opponents. The Los Angeles pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.27. Walker Buehler leads the team with a 2.38 earned run average.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-2. Yu Darvish earned his seventh victory and Manny Machado went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Julio Urias took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 22 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).