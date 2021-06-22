Athletics look to break 3-game skid against Rangers

Oakland Athletics (44-30, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (26-46, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-1, 4.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +130, Athletics -154; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 9-16 against AL West opponents. The Texas pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Kyle Gibson leads them with a mark of 6.9.

The Athletics are 13-14 against AL West Division opponents. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .317, good for fourth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with a mark of .377.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-3. Gibson recorded his fifth victory and Jose Trevino went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Frankie Montas registered his seventh loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 18 home runs and is slugging .533.

Olson leads the Athletics with 37 extra base hits and 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).