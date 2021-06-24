Marlins look to end 3-game slide against Nationals

Washington Nationals (35-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (31-42, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (3-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Marlins: Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -104, Nationals -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 12-10 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .367 this season. Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .526.

The Nationals have gone 14-14 against division opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .250 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .315.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-1. Max Scherzer earned his second victory and Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Trevor Rogers registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 16 home runs and is batting .213.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 27 extra base hits and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .201 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 9-1, .297 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).