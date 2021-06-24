Haakenson leads Nashville SC into matchup with Montreal after 2-goal game

CF Montreal (3-3-3) vs. Nashville SC (3-1-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -150, Montreal +464, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC faces Montreal after Luke Haakenson registered two goals against Toronto FC.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season and had 20 assists.

Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-1 in road matches. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Jhonder Cadiz.

Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).